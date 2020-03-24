What Columbus Police, Franklin Co. Sheriff are doing to enforce stay-at-home order

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 564 cases reported, 8 deaths
Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced they are joining forces to enforce the state’s stay at home order during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the departments will be doing the following:

  • Deputies and officers will not be stopping motorists for the sole purpose of determining compliance with the stay at home order.
  • If law enforcement responds to reports of groups of people congregating, or to a report of a business operating outside the confines of the order, they will use discretion to educate people they come into contact with about the importance of complying with the order.
  • Each incident will be handled on a case by case basis, and law enforcement remains in close consultation with prosecutors and public health officials if a person refuses to comply with an order to disperse.

