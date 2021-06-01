As Ohio health order expires, central Ohio school districts release guidelines

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With the Ohio COVID-19 health order expiring Tuesday, a number of school districts have released guidance regarding the wearing of face masks.

  • Worthington Schools: People inside schools and at school-related functions are encouraged to wear a mask, but it is not mandated.
  • Upper Arlington Schools: Face coverings are recommended but not required.
  • Gahanna-Jefferson Schools: Face coverings must be worn in classrooms and on school transportation vehicles during summer school and at all indoor school activities.
  • Hilliard City Schools: Face masks are recommended by not mandated inside district buildings.
  • Dublin City Schools: Face masks are optional for staff and students during summer activities.

All the districts recommend anyone who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to continue to wear face coverings.

In addition, several of the districts will continue other COVID-19 mitigation efforts including sanitation stations and deep-cleaning efforts.

