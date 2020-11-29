As holiday weekend comes to a close, John Glenn prepares for travelers

COLUMBUS (WCMH)- Sunday is set to be one of the biggest travel days of the year as people return home from Thanksgiving trips, but the lines showed the opposite.

According to the Columbus Regional Airport Authority, more than 6,000 passengers should be departing Sunday alone.

The authority said since Tuesday and up until this Monday, a total of 65,000 people are expected to depart from the airport, the largest number of travelers since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.

Signs are still posted to remind travelers to practice social distancing and wear masks, and most people have been compliant.

When speaking to passengers about their experience, some said they felt safe.

“I think it’s OK to travel. I think people need to go back to normal life. Just wear your mask and follow the protocols,” said Roger Sheaves from Nashville.

He said, for the most part, everyone on the plane was following the health guidelines: mask-wearing, social distancing, and hand-washing, but he says as Franklin County is level purple, he decided to take extra cleaning measures for him and his daughter just to be safe.

“Right when we got to my dad’s house, we both took showers just as a precaution and we tried to stay socially distant from everybody,” Sheaves said.

Last year, the airport saw a total of 160,000 travelers during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Airport officials expect more than 5,000 travelers on Monday at John Glenn International Airport.