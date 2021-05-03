As COVID-19 vaccination numbers decline, Columbus’ medical director encourages people to get shot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The number of people getting at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is declining.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, more than 474,000 Ohioans started the vaccination process between March 29 and April 4.

Last week, the state says a little more than 98,000 people started the process.

Columbus Public Health Director Dr. Mysheika Roberts said she is concerned about this trend, saying she and her team are looking at different and creative ways to get more people vaccinated.

“We’re partnering with churches,” she said. “We’re getting out in the community. We’re looking at anything and everything and I’m talking to the business community as well to see how they can help us get our community vaccinated.”

Roberts said vaccine capacity is not an issue, and said that many providers, including Columbus Public Health, are not requiring appointments for people to get the shot.