As Ohio BMV opens, Husted says no reason to rush to offices

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With Ohio’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) set to reopen May 26, Ohio’s Lt. Governor Jon Husted said there is no need for Ohioans to rush to their local office.

“The one thing that we’re trying to prevent is everybody rushing out to the BMV on Tuesday thinking that they have to be there, that they have to renew their license, and then creating the problem of not being able to handle everybody at the BMV, creating crowding, spacing and those issues,” Husted said during Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing. “That’s the last thing that we want to have happen.”

.@LtGovHusted: Next Tuesday, @Ohio_BMV locations will reopen – but you DO NOT have to rush there. The last thing we want is large crowds. In fact, most things you can do online at https://t.co/m86sNIE8wY. If your license expired, it is still valid b/c of the state of emergency. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 19, 2020

Instead, Husted suggested utilizing the BMV’s online services, which includes registration renewals, scheduling a driving exam, reinstating a suspended license, and more.

In addition, due to Ohio’s state of emergency declaration, expired licenses and ID cards are still valid, Husted said, due to legislation that extends the grace period for renewal.

“Don’t worry about that,” he said. “Don’t feel that you have to run out and do this on Tuesday just because the BMV is open.”

If someone does have to go to the BMV, Husted said they should utilize the Get In Line Online tool to set up a time they can arrive at the BMV.