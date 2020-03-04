Arnold expo vendors scramble to recoup cost, change travel plans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Arnold Sports Festival expo vendors say they found out the event had been cancelled due to coronavirus COVOD19 concerns as the governor and mayor made the live announcement Tuesday evening.

The cancellation of the event held every year during the first full weekend of March has left dozens of them scrambling at the eleventh hour trying to recoup costs and rearrange travel plans.

Danny Lehr from Caffeine and Kilos arrived in Columbus from California Wednesday morning. He head the cancellation announcement as he was packing his bag for the airport.

He has two pallets of product waiting for him at the Great Columbus Convention Center, and says he is one of the lucky ones who is allowed in, because his booth is in the weightlifting room where 1,100 competitors will still be.

“We can still be there for the athletes and set up for them and have some coffee for them,” Lehr explained. “We can still support them, and we’re going to get out into the community and do some things out in the community as well. Go to some local gyms and see people out there.”

Others are not as fortunate, and it’s costing them big.

“I have a friend who has a pallet out here with over $10,000 worth of merchandise, and it’s just sitting there all weekend. He doesn’t even know if he can even get to it,” Lehr added.

As much as it is definitely a financial impact, I understand if there’s 250,000 people in one room. There aren’t any cases [of COVID19] in Ohio yet, so they’re probably trying to prevent some. I can get that. For the smaller events though, if you have a couple hundred people in a room… I mean, I was just on an airplane with a couple hundred people, and no one seemed too worried. Wash your hands and be careful obviously. Danny Lehr, Caffeine and Kilos

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently Keep your hands off your face Cough into your sleeve or shirt Stay home if you are sick

We reached out to Arnold organizers in regards to financial compensation for this weekend’s cancelled expo. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, they were still in high level meetings trying to figure that out, and in the meantime said, “we care about our vendors, and we’re going to do everything we can to help.”