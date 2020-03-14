Amid coronavirus concerns, Hollywood Casino, Scioto Downs close

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hollywood Casino Columbus and Eldorado Scioto Downs have announced they will temporarily close due to Gov. Mike DeWine’s call to limit large gatherings during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

“While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Hollywood Casino Columbus under Executive Order of Gov DeWine the facility is temporarily closed,” the casino posted on Twitter.

While the casino is closed, it also announced the following:

Invitation Cast Iron Pot Giveaway scheduled for March 15 has been postponed, new date TBA

Brian McKnight, scheduled for March 20 has been moved to July 18. Current ticket holders should keep their tickets in hand.

Vince Neil, scheduled for March 27 has been postponed, new date TBA. Current ticket holders should keep their tickets in hand.

Due to filming schedule changes, the Real Housewives Live scheduled for May 8 has been rescheduled to June 26. Current ticket holders should keep their tickets in hand.

Chicks with Hits, scheduled for April 10 has been postponed, new date TBA. Current ticket holders should keep their tickets in hand.

At this time, any ongoing or scheduled promotions on the Casino calendar for the month of March that is not listed above is considered cancelled due to the closure.

“The Ohio Casino Control Commission has instructed Ohio’s four casinos… to immediately comply with the directive issued by Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health barring gatherings of more than 100 people in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation,” the casino commission announced in a news release earlier Friday.

Late Friday, Eldorado Resorts also announced the temporary closure of the Scioto Downs racino in south Columbus.

Scioto Downs closed at midnight Friday.

There are 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ohio as of Friday, March 13.

