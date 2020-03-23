Closings and Delays
Avon Distribution

American Red Cross seeks public’s help for blood donations

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

BALLWIN, MO (KTVI) – The American Red Cross is asking for healthy donors to give blood or platelets to make sure supply doesn’t run low during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid the coronavirus closures, many annual blood drives canceled their events.

The cold and flu season has also taken a toll on the number of donations, but the American Red Cross says it’s keeping the doors open at its donation centers.

The American Red Cross says there’s no data or evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted through blood.

If you’d like to donate, you can go to the American Red Cross website and register or you can walk into any of their offices.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools