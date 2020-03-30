Amazon employee at Groveport facility tests positive for coronavirus

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — An employee at Amazon’s Groveport fulfillment center has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the company confirmed Monday.

Amazon said it will alert any associated who has had close contact with the patient and ask them to self-quarantine for 14 days, not returning to the building during that time.

Any employee diagnosed with the virus or placed into quarantine will receive up to two weeks’ pay, Amazon said in a statement.

In the statement, the company wrote the following:

We are supporting the individual who is recovering. We are following guidelines from health officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site. You can read more about all we’re doing to protect employees and partners here. Amazon

Amazon said it has implemented a series of preventative health measures for employees, delivery and transportation partners at sites around the world. The measures include:

— Increased the frequency and intensity of cleaning at all sites including regular sanitization of all door handles, stairway handrails, elevator buttons, lockers, and touch screens, to name a few.

— Adjusted practices to ensure social distancing within its buildings, including: