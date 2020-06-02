1  of  2
All surgeries and procedures can resume in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced health care providers may resume all surgeries and procedures that were previously delayed due to COVID-19. DeWine made this announcement during Tuesday’s press briefing.

“We want to make sure that they maintain adequate inventories of PPE, supplies, equipment and medicine, create a plan for conservation monitoring use of PPE and other supplies and equipment, maintain a reliable supply chain to support non COVID-19 cases and to respond to an unexpected surge in COVID-19 cases if needed and to find processes for timely COVID-19 testing for patients and staff,” DeWine said.

Gov. DeWine also encouraged health care providers to continue to use TeleHealth whenever possible.

