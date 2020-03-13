1  of  2
All New Mexico public schools closed for 3 weeks amid coronavirus

Coronavirus
Hotline covid category

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All New Mexico Public schools will be closed for three weeks, starting Monday, March 16 amid growing concerns about the coronavirus, according to the Public Education Department.

There are now six presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico.

The closure, according to state officials, is another effort to contain community spread of the virus.

The announcement comes after the New Mexico Health Secretary issued a public health order temporarily prohibiting mass gatherings in New Mexico that bring together 100 or more people in a single room Thursday. The public health order defines mass gatherings where people gather in space like auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, conference centers and theaters.

