Breaking News
2020 Ohio State Fair canceled
Live Now
Gov. DeWine, ODH Director Dr. Acton provide update on coronavirus in Ohio

All high school student athletes can resume in-person training on May 26

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the state has reached an agreement with the Ohio High School Athletic Association to allow student athletes to begin in-person training on May 26.

Skills training will be allowed for all sports, including contact sports. The announcement was made during Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing.

“While the plans for the school year in the fall are still being discussed, we do know that skills training and conditioning for student athletes is important to start now,” Husted said. “Proper training and conditioning are not only essential for skill development, but they can also properly condition athletes to reduce their risk for injury.”

The skills training includes, but is not limited to, weight training, agility training and other types of conditioning.

The guidance for the skills training can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov/responsiblerestartohio.

“This was a joint effort between our working group that was looking at the these issues and the Ohio High School Athletic Association,” Husted said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Football Friday Nite Videos

Local players sign National Letters of Intent

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local players sign National Letters of Intent"

Pickerington Central tops Elder, wins second state title

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pickerington Central tops Elder, wins second state title"

Licking Valley state championship preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Licking Valley state championship preview"

Pickerington Central state title preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pickerington Central state title preview"

Pickerington Central state championship preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pickerington Central state championship preview"

Football Friday Nite: Final Four edition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football Friday Nite: Final Four edition"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE: East Knox vs. Springfield

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE: East Knox vs. Springfield"

Central Ohio shoppers say Black Friday is part of their Thanksgiving tradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central Ohio shoppers say Black Friday is part of their Thanksgiving tradition"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Bishop Hartley vs Jonathan Alder

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Bishop Hartley vs Jonathan Alder"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Groveport vs Pickerington Central

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Groveport vs Pickerington Central"

Groveport-Pick Central compete for region title

Thumbnail for the video titled "Groveport-Pick Central compete for region title"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE: PLAYOFFS WEEK 2 Pt. 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE: PLAYOFFS WEEK 2 Pt. 2"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2 Pt. 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2 Pt. 1"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Jackson at Jonathan Alder

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Jackson at Jonathan Alder"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Trimble at Springfield Local

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Trimble at Springfield Local"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFF WEEK 2: William Henry Harrison at St. Francis DeSales

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFF WEEK 2: William Henry Harrison at St. Francis DeSales"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Dublin Jerome at Springfield

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Dublin Jerome at Springfield"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Covington at Southeastern

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Covington at Southeastern"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Walnut Ridge at La Salle

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Walnut Ridge at La Salle"

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools