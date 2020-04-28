All 88 Ohio counties report cases of COVID-19 with Vinton’s first positive tests announced

VINTON CO., Ohio (WCMH)– Seven weeks after Ohio’s first positive cases of COVID-19 were reported, Vinton County is now confirming its first cases of the virus.
A notable standout among the outbreak, the Vinton County Health Department made the announcement over the weekend saying “both individuals were contacts of a positive out of county case.”
For two weeks, Vinton County was the only county of Ohio’s 88 without a confirmed case of COVID-19.
As of Monday there are now three confirmed cases of the virus in Vinton County, according to the county health department.
Coronavirus in Ohio resources:
- NEW Ohio Stay at Home order issued through May 1
- Ohio K-12 schools closed for the remainder of the academic year
- Latest news, live updates on coronavirus in Ohio
- Should I get tested for COVID-19?
- In This Together: Heartwarming news
- Give or get help in Ohio
- Subscribe to daily newsletter
- Download the NBC4 app