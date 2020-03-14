Utilities temporarily suspend non-payment disconnections during coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Both AEP and Columbia Gas of Ohio have announced they are temporarily suspending all disconnections for non-payment as the COVID-19 coronavirus spreads to Ohio.

In a tweet, AEP said, “We know our customers are concerned about their families and ensuring they have reliable electric service allows them to focus on staying healthy.”

AEP Ohio is temporarily suspending all disconnections for non-payment as the coronavirus continues to spread in our communities. We know our customers are concerned about their families and ensuring they have reliable electric service allows them to focus on staying healthy. pic.twitter.com/CVIbNAFjpS — AEP Ohio (@AEPOhio) March 14, 2020

Columbia Gas posted, “We know that the COVID-19 pandemic may cause financial hardship for our customers.”

Columbia added the suspension of shutoffs covers residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

We know that the COVID-19 pandemic may cause financial hardship for our customers. We have suspended shutoffs for nonpayment until further notice. This applies to residential, commercial and industrial customers. https://t.co/W9eR6fss9z — Columbia Gas of Ohio (@ColumbiaGasOhio) March 14, 2020

There are 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ohio as of Friday, March 13.

