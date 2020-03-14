1  of  16
Closings and Delays
Broad Street Presbyterian Church Chillicothe City Schools Dublin Community Church First United Methodist Church of London Genoa Baptist Church Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church Grove City United Methodist Church Madison Plains Local Mountview Christian Church New Hope Church - Powell Northwest Presbyterian Church Peace Lutheran Peace UMC Pickerington Nazarene Reynoldsburg Nazarene Tri-Village Christian Church

Utilities temporarily suspend non-payment disconnections during coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Both AEP and Columbia Gas of Ohio have announced they are temporarily suspending all disconnections for non-payment as the COVID-19 coronavirus spreads to Ohio.

In a tweet, AEP said, “We know our customers are concerned about their families and ensuring they have reliable electric service allows them to focus on staying healthy.”

Columbia Gas posted, “We know that the COVID-19 pandemic may cause financial hardship for our customers.”

Columbia added the suspension of shutoffs covers residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

There are 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ohio as of Friday, March 13.

Get updated numbers and live press conferences every day at 2 p.m. here on our coronavirus in Ohio page. Download the free NBC4 app to get the first alerts as new cases are confirmed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools