Adults under 40 show spike in COVID-19 cases in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Over the last several days, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Columbus have risen, particularly among young people.

Columbus Health Commissioner Mysheika Roberts said in the last four days, the health district, including Worthington, has seen a nearly 50 percent increase in the number of positive cases.

“We know we’re doing more testing, but the increase in testing doesn’t correspond with the increase in cases we’re seeing,” Roberts said.

The majority of those cases, Roberts said, are in relatively young adults, those between the ages of 20-39.

That alone is one of many reasons she is concerned.

“When we think of the young and healthy, it shows up that anyone can get this virus and this age group in particular, looks like they are not as vulnerable, so we’re not seeing the hospitalizations, but we know that they can spread it to individuals who are vulnerable, which could cause a surge in our hospitalizations,” Roberts said.

Every Monday, Roberts checks with the heads of the city’s four hospitals.

Roberts said the hospitals are not yet at capacity, something reiterated during Gov. Mike DeWine’s Monday statehouse briefing.

However, it is something both said they are watching closely, in addition to the number of positive tests.

Roberts hopes more people will follow the guidelines – wear a mask, wash their hands, and practice social distancing.

Columbus Public Health did not attribute the spike to one specific reason other than that people are interacting more without following safety guidelines.