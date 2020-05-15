COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As families prepare to send their children back to daycares, an urgent new health advisory for doctors has been handed down by the Centers for Disease Control about a mysterious illness being observed in children linked to coronavirus.

According to the advisory, the illness is now being referred to by the CDC as “multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children” or “MIS-C,” and is “associated with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).” It goes on to describe the history and symptoms of the illness.

“On April 26, 2020, clinicians in the United Kingdom (UK) recognized increased reports of previously healthy children presenting with a severe inflammatory syndrome with Kawasaki disease-like features,” states the CDC Health Advisory. “Patients presented with a persistent fever and a constellation of symptoms including hypotension, multiorgan (e.g., cardiac, gastrointestinal, renal, hematologic, dermatologic and neurologic) involvement, and elevated inflammatory markers. Respiratory symptoms were not present in all cases.”

At a recent briefing on coronavirus in Ohio, Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Department of Health Director, had this to say about the recently observed childhood illness, “We are watching this disease, as I said before, this is a pediatric inflammatory disease.”

Acton also commented about the number of cases in the U.S. and the coordinated efforts to monitor the outbreak and study the illness by health officials. She specifically mentioned New York state, where children have recently died from the illness.

“I had the opportunity to be on a national call the other night and hear from Dr. Howard Zucker, who is my colleague, and in my position in the state of New York, who really first brought this to the forefront, they have over 100 cases of this that they’re looking at now,” Acton continued, “Very detailed work, working with cardiologists, rheumatologists, not just around this country, and our best children’s hospitals, but all over the world.”

Acton concluded her comments by reiterating the need to learn more about COVID-19, in hopes of effectively treating people of all ages.

“We see that COVID has this very exaggerated effect on our immune response — and that normally happens in all of us when we fight off infections. But we’re seeing the effects of this inflammatory response on our body in all ages, not just children,” added Acton. “We’re seeing it in strokes and heart disease and kidney disease. But we’re trying to learn more, alongside all of us in the country, about the impact on children so this will be something we are keeping a very close eye on.”

Along the same lines, the CDC Health Advisory asserts, “It is currently unknown if multisystem inflammatory syndrome is specific to children or if it also occurs in adults.”