Acton explains difference between essential and non-essential surgeries

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton laid out the difference between essential and non-essential surgeries Friday.

“We’ve limited the non-essential surgeries in Ohio, both to free up capacity in our hospitals, but also because we have a severe shortage of the protective gear, so we’re trying to use that for the surgeries that have to occur,” Acton said.

She added that she, Gov. Mike DeWine, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted have all heard anecdotal questions about what is essential versus non-essential, addressing both patients and medical professionals.

Acton said essential surgeries have to meet four criteria:

There is a threat to a patient’s life

There is a threat of permanent disfunction of an extremity or organ

The risk of progression or worsening condition or disease

There is a risk of rapidly evolving symptoms

Acton told doctors to pay attention to their patients, and if their patients are experiencing extreme pain, that changes the definition of essential.

“If you at home are having symptoms that are worsening, or if you are unsure about this, contact your doctor,” she said. “If you are still not sure after what you’ve heard, I want you to call the emergency room. I want you to go to the emergency room.”

Acton gave the example of a patient with a melanoma – if the melanoma is spreading, that is an essential case, she said, but the cosmetic surgery following the melanoma’s removal is not essential.