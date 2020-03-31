Acton: 20 percent of coronavirus cases in Ohio are healthcare workers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said during a coronavirus briefing Tuesday that 20 percent of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Ohio are healthcare workers.

“Our healthcare workers now, because that’s who we’re testing along with our high-risk populations, we’re seeing 20 percent of those cases involving a frontline healthcare worker responder,” Acton said.

So far, there have been multiple confirmed deaths of health care workers due to coronavirus in Ohio. Acton discussed two of those cases at Monday’s briefing, and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center announced the system’s director of radiology passed away due to COVID-19.