Acton: 20 percent of coronavirus cases in Ohio are healthcare workers

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said during a coronavirus briefing Tuesday that 20 percent of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Ohio are healthcare workers.

“Our healthcare workers now, because that’s who we’re testing along with our high-risk populations, we’re seeing 20 percent of those cases involving a frontline healthcare worker responder,” Acton said.

So far, there have been multiple confirmed deaths of health care workers due to coronavirus in Ohio. Acton discussed two of those cases at Monday’s briefing, and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center announced the system’s director of radiology passed away due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools