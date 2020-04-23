A troubling new emergency room trend — according to an ER doctor

(NBC) — NBC News’ Chief Medical Correspondent Doctor John Torres has details about a concerning new trend in ERs.

According to Torres people are now avoiding emergency rooms out of coronavirus fears, even when their conditions are serious. Fear of getting infected is believed to be keeping people who are having medical emergencies away from the hospital.

“Physicians report seeing a significant decline in the number of patients with heart attacks, strokes, and appendicitis. But that doesn’t mean there are less of them. They are just not being treated,” says Torres. “I’m an ER doctor and what’s especially concerning to me is delaying treatment for any life-threatening condition could be deadly — and your chances of getting COVID in the hospital are low.”

Torres reassures that hospitals do have procedures to keep patients safe from COVID-19.

“In an emergency, don’t hesitate, get to an ER,” Torres strongly suggests.