‘A little bit of hope:’ OSUMC workers receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The first group of Ohioans is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Tuesday, about 200 healthcare workers at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center received their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The first dose was easy. I had a little bit of arm soreness,” said Dr. Katie Buck. “We’ll see what happens with this one, but whatever it is it’s better than getting COVID.”

Buck works in the OSUMC emergency department. She explained it’s been troubling seeing some of the sickest COVID-19 patients and hopes the vaccine is a turning point.

“It’s been a long 9 months. We’ve got a long way to go, but it’s a little bit of hope and hopefully protection for my family at home,” Buck said.

Dr. Nicholas Kman, another emergency medicine physician at OSUMC, is helping lead the vaccine rollout efforts. He’s been pleased with the process so far and said the medical center is vaccinating an average of 1,000 people per day, six days per week. By Tuesday, close to half of the medical center’s 24,000 employees had received a first dose.

“As more people get their first shot, there’s a little bit of relief in the medical center. And that’s happening,” Kman said.

He also said the medical professionals receiving the first round of COVID-19 vaccine should serve as a testament to its safety and efficacy.

“The people who are getting the vaccine right now are some of the people who know the science and the safety the best. And they’re all willing to take it,” he said.

Buck added, “We believe in it and hopefully everybody will see us take it and see the safety and take it too.”

According to studies, a person will develop up to 95 percent immunity against the virus one week after receiving the second dose. Even with both shots administered, Kman explained it’s still important to follow strict safety measures.

“Obviously I don’t get to take my mask off and go work my shift without all of the normal protection that we wear. But at the same time, knowing that I got the second dose of the vaccine feels really good,” he said.

The healthcare workers are part of Ohio’s Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout, which also includes EMS responders, long term care residents and staff and others those living or working in congregate settings.

Phase 1B will include Ohioans age 65 and older, those with severe medical disorders and adults who work in school. The state has not yet announced when the next phase will start.