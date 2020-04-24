A doctor’s warning about the dangers of taking any disinfectant internally

(NBC) — NBC News’ Chief Medical Correspondent Doctor John Torres with a warning about the dangers of taking any disinfectant internally.

“The president has proposed looking into disinfectants and ultraviolet light, but here’s the bottom line, there has never any time you should be ingesting or inhaling or injecting disinfectants like bleach or rubbing alcohol into your body,” says Torres. “These are toxic chemicals that won’t kill the virus inside your body but they could kill you.”

Torres goes on to say that the reason we use sunscreen is to protect ourselves from ultraviolet rays, because of the risk of cancer from UV light.

“Now some hospitals do use UV light to decontaminate masks, but they do it safely without any people getting exposed, Torres clarifies. “We don’t have a mechanism to apply UV light in the same way to the body either inside or out (side your body).”

Torres concludes with a stern warning not to try any treatment or medicine without consulting your doctor, and that inhaling, ingesting, or injecting disinfectants into your body is extremely dangerous.