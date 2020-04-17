A doctor sheds light on a promising clinical trial for treating COVID-19 patients

(NBC) — NBC News’ Chief Medical Correspondent Doctor John Torres brings light to new information on a very promising clinical trial for treating COVID-19 patients.

“A small number of critically ill coronavirus patients seem to be responding to an experimental drug called remdesivir,” says Torres. “At one hospital, early research shows that for those given this drug, the medicine improved the majority of patients’ breathing, and some were able to come off ventilators. At another hospital, nearly all the serious COVID patients treated with a daily infusion of remdesivir recovered.”

Torres explains that remdesivir is delivered to patients by an IV at the hospital, so it is not available as a prescription. It is an anti-viral therapy, which is thought to work by stopping the virus from further invading the body.

“And it’s still too soon to say whether it’s safe and effective,” Torres continues. “But clinical trials are underway across the country and the world to test the drug as we eagerly wait for the results, we’re a step closer to what could be the first FDA approved treatment.”

