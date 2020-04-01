A doctor explains how we can all help reduce the number of deaths from COVID-19

(NBC) — NBC News’ Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. John Torres is addressing the stunning announcement from the White House that between 100 thousand and 240 thousand Americans could die from the coronavirus — even with our current mitigation efforts.

Torres explains why there is still hope in being able to reduce that number, “But they also went on to say if we double down on the effort of doing the things we know work, we can drive that number down.”

He emphasized the three things we need to keep to keep doing to reduce the spread of coronavirus — social distancing, staying inside except for necessary tasks, and hand washing.

“We can get through this together and we can improve those numbers and defeat coronavirus, but we need to do it as a community,” said Torres.