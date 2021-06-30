A day with no COVID-19 deaths: Ohio records its first since March 2020

And no, it’s not because numbers aren’t reported every day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the first time since March 2020, Ohio went a day without recording any deaths from COVID-19.

Well, technically.

Since Ohio changed reporting systems in March of this year, new deaths from the coronavirus are reported twice a week, usually Tuesdays and Fridays. The Ohio Department of Health notes on its dashboard that a date’s death count is considered preliminary until 14 days afterward.

Tuesday’s release showed 28 deaths that happened over several dates, but none on June 13.

With more than 14 days passed, June 13 is the first date in more than a year with zero deaths after its data is no longer considered preliminary.

June 13 marks exactly 15 months since Ohio last had a day with no COVID-19 deaths on March 13, 2020. And it comes a little over six months after Ohio recorded its most deaths in a day: 211 on Dec. 16.

It’s a positive milestone – albeit a technical one – but it may not stand as more death data comes in.

“Although the data listed on the dashboard indicates it is preliminary for 14 days, it can take up to six months for a verified death certificate to be received,” ODH spokesperson Alicia Shoults said in a statement to NBC4. “While it is certainly possible there were no COVID-19 deaths on June 13, that information could change moving forward.”

The 28 deaths ODH reported on Tuesday were from 21 dates, mostly from June, according to an NBC4 analysis of the last two death-data releases. Six of Tuesday’s deaths happened in May, and three went as far back as February or March.

Date Deaths reported on June 29 June 20 2 June 19 2 June 17 2 June 15 1 June 14 1 June 12 1 June 11 1 June 10 1 June 9 1 June 8 3 June 4 2 June 3 2 June 1 1 May 31 1 May 28 1 May 26 2 May 16 1 May 2 1 March 29 1 Feb. 25 1 Feb. 4 1 Source: NBC4 analysis of Ohio Dept. of Health data

Deaths develop new trends

Ohio’s deaths from COVID-19 have generally been trending down since December. Ohio saw a small bump in deaths – as it did with cases and hospitalizations – in April, but the state never saw more than 27 deaths a day in that time.

Gov. Mike DeWine last week said his data team pegs Ohio’s current average at about 14 deaths per day, which is more than 100 a week.

Ohio’s deaths from COVID-19 have also been trending younger since vaccines have become available, an NBC4 analysis found last week. Middle-aged and Millennial residents have been slower to get vaccinated, and thus they are making up a larger share of deaths compared with people over 70, who are the state’s most vaccinated.

The 28 deaths reported Tuesday were the fewest since May 11 during ODH’s twice-weekly reporting.

Franklin County, the most populous in the state, ranks second in deaths with 1,482 over the entire pandemic. That is well behind Cuyahoga County with 2,234 deaths. Franklin ranks just 85th of 88 counties in deaths per 1,000 residents, with 1.13.

Delaware County, the state’s most vaccinated against COVID-19, has the best rate of deaths per 1,000 residents, with 0.65. The county of more than 200,000 people has recorded just 137 deaths.

Franklin County last reported a death from COVID-19 on June 20, with zeroes on multiple dates earlier in June, and Delaware County has only reported 10 deaths over the past three months.