8 states including Indiana on Ohio’s travel advisory list

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine issued an updated COVID-19 travel advisory list Wednesday afternoon, which includes Indiana for the first time.

The travel advisory list is based on a seven-day rolling average of positivity rate in a state. Any state at 15% or above is included on the list. The states are:

  • South Dakota
  • Idaho
  • Wisconsin
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Nevada
  • Indiana
  • Wyoming

Any person traveling to one of those states is advised to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Ohio. Ohio’s positivity rate for this past week is four percent.

Mississippi is shaded grey because it is showing irregularities with the data for total tests reported in the past week.

