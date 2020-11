COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s updated travel advisory list includes seven states, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

South Dakota

Iowa

Kansas

Idaho

Wyoming

Alabama

Montana

States with a coronavirus positivity rate with 15 percent or higher are included on Ohio’s list. Ohio is currently at seven percent positivity — the highest the state has been since the pandemic began.

Three states are just under the 15 percent threshold: Utah (14.5%), Wisconsin (14%) and Pennsylvania (14%).