69 of 88 Ohio counties considered high incidence of coronavirus under CDC guidelines

COLUMBUS , Ohio (WCMH) — During his Tuesday news briefing Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that more than 75% of counties in the state are considered high incidence under the CDC’s coronavirus guidelines.

DeWine announced that 69 of 88 counties in Ohio now meet the CDC’s definition of high incidence by case rate by 100,000 population.

Ohio’s top 20 counties with the highest case rate per 100,000 population. These are shocking numbers. We must remember that these numbers will not change unless we change. pic.twitter.com/Kw4Vq4ljRT — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 20, 2020

According to DeWine, COVID-19 is running rampant in some of the counties, with Putnam County experiencing five times the CDC definition.

Fayette, Athens and Ross counties were all in the top 20 for highest incidence rate in Ohio.

Fayette County had a rate of 354.1 per 100,000, with 101 new cases in the past week.

Athens County had a rate of 344.4 per 100,000 with 225 new cases in the past week.

Ross County had a rate of 297.4 per 100,000 with 228 new cases in the past week.

“These are shocking numbers. We must remember that these numbers will not change unless we change,” said DeWine.

DeWine also noted that during the past three weeks, the numbers have been increasing throughout the Midwest.

“There is spread between states and between counties,” stated DeWine