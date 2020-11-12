68 of Ohio’s 88 counites are level 3 in latest coronavirus advisory map; Franklin Co. on watch list

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 75% of Ohio counties are level 3 (red) in the state’s latest coronavirus advisory map.

In the map released Thursday, 68 of Ohio’s counties are red, nineteen are level 2 (orange) and only Noble County remains level 1 (yellow).

There are still no level 4 counties (purple) reported in the state, but according to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Franklin and and Tuscarawas counties are on the watch list.

Last week vs. this week. The entire state is filling in with red. pic.twitter.com/uVJj9QHMUE — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 12, 2020

DeWine also stated that every county in Ohio exceeds the CDC’s threshold for high incidence.

Every county in Ohio exceeds the CDC’s threshold for high incidence. If you want to know what the danger level is in your county right now, this is the slide to look at. Even the lowest county is almost 2x the high incidence level. pic.twitter.com/BKsoKrcDtT — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 12, 2020

The Ohio Department of Health announced 7,101 coronavirus cases reported in the last day.