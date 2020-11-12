68 of Ohio’s 88 counites are level 3 in latest coronavirus advisory map; Franklin Co. on watch list

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 75% of Ohio counties are level 3 (red) in the state’s latest coronavirus advisory map.
In the map released Thursday, 68 of Ohio’s counties are red, nineteen are level 2 (orange) and only Noble County remains level 1 (yellow).
There are still no level 4 counties (purple) reported in the state, but according to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Franklin and and Tuscarawas counties are on the watch list.
DeWine also stated that every county in Ohio exceeds the CDC’s threshold for high incidence.
The Ohio Department of Health announced 7,101 coronavirus cases reported in the last day.