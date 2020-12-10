5 purple counties, 78 red counties in Ohio’s latest coronavirus advisory map

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In Ohio’s latest coronavirus advisory map, there are five purple (level 4) and 78 red (level 3) counties.

The purple counties include:

Richland

Medina

Summit

Stark

Portage

Ashland and Guernsey counties are on the watch list.

There are currently only five orange (level 2) counties in the, and none are yellow (level 1).

All of Central Ohio remains red, with Hocking County being the lone exception, which is orange.

At the top of this list, there are 11 counties with a case rate above 1,000. That means that, in each these communities, there is at least one person out of every 100 who currently has the virus and is at risk of spreading it to others. pic.twitter.com/3wF74XjGpe — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 10, 2020

All 88 of Ohio’s counties are still considered high incidence under the CDC’s guidelines. Even Holmes County which is at the bottom of the list, has a case rate of 348. That is almost three and a half times higher than the CDC’s threshold for high incidence.

“So, no matter where you live, you’re living in an area with very high spread,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine during his Thursday briefing.