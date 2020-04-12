47 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Ohio prisons

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — New numbers from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction show 47 inmates across the state’s 28 prison facilities have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus as of Sunday.

In addition, 87 prison staff members have tested positive for the virus, with one employee having died from the disease.

Pickaway and Marion correctional institutions continue to have the most positive cases among both inmates and staff members. At Pickaway, 23 inmates and 17 staff members have tested positive; at Marion, 15 inmates and 47 staff members have tested positive.

In addition to Pickaway and Marion, positive cases among inmates have been reported at the following institutions:

Correctional Reception Center (4 inmates, 3 employees)

Franklin Medical Center (2 inmates, 10 employees)

North Central Correctional Complex (2 inmates, no employees)

Toledo Correctional Institution (1 inmate, 3 employees)

In addition, employees at the following institutions have tested positive:

Dayton Correctional Institution (3 employees)

Lebanon Correctional Institution (2 employees)

Madison Correctional Institution (1 employee)

Northease Ohio Correctional Center (1 employee)

Northeast Reintegration Center (1 employee)

Ohio State Penitentiary (1 employee)

Eleven of the state’s institutions are in quarantine.

Earlier this week, Gov. Mike DeWine announced plans to help fight the virus inside the prisons, including widespread testing for inmates. DeWine has also set out plans to release more than 200 prisoners early to prevent them from contracting the coronavirus while emptying space within the institutions.

ODRC said 261 inmates have been tested, with 167 results pending. Forty-seven inmates have tested negative for the virus.