38 Ohio counties now level 3 under coronavirus advisory map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In the latest Ohio coronavirus advisory map, 38 counties are now considered level 3(red).

This is the highest number of red counties since Ohio began releasing the map, and an increase from 29 counties since last week.

The counties that are red include:

Mercer

Butler

Hamilton

Putnam

Allen

Montgomery

Warren

Lucas

Hardin

Clark

Greene

Ottawa

Marion

Union

Madison

Fayette

Highland

Adams

Crawford

Franklin

Ross

Pike

Scioto

Lawrence

Richland

Licking

Lorain

Wayne

Muskingum

Cuyahoga

Summit

Stark

Tuscarawas

Guernsey

Lake

Geauga

Portage

Mahoning

There are only four yellow (Level 1) counties in the state, while the rest are orange (Level 2).

During his Thursday briefing, Governor Mike DeWine said 74% of Ohioans are living in a red county and 92.8% are living in a red or high incidence county. Only 1% of Ohioans are living in a yellow county.

DeWine also announced that three counties are on the watch list to move to level 4(purple). Those are Clark, Cuyahoga and Hamilton counties.