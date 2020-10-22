38 Ohio counties now level 3 under coronavirus advisory map

Coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In the latest Ohio coronavirus advisory map, 38 counties are now considered level 3(red).  

This is the highest number of red counties since Ohio began releasing the map, and an increase from 29 counties since last week.

The counties that are red include: 

  • Mercer
  • Butler
  • Hamilton
  • Putnam
  • Allen
  • Montgomery
  • Warren
  • Lucas
  • Hardin
  • Clark
  • Greene
  • Ottawa
  • Marion
  • Union
  • Madison
  • Fayette
  • Highland
  • Adams
  • Crawford
  • Franklin
  • Ross
  • Pike
  • Scioto
  • Lawrence
  • Richland
  • Licking
  • Lorain
  • Wayne
  • Muskingum
  • Cuyahoga
  • Summit
  • Stark
  • Tuscarawas
  • Guernsey
  • Lake
  • Geauga
  • Portage
  • Mahoning

There are only four yellow (Level 1) counties in the state, while the rest are orange (Level 2).

During his Thursday briefing, Governor Mike DeWine said 74% of Ohioans are living in a red county and 92.8% are living in a red or high incidence county. Only 1% of Ohioans are living in a yellow county.

DeWine also announced that three counties are on the watch list to move to level 4(purple). Those are Clark, Cuyahoga and Hamilton counties.

