3 central Ohio counties drop out of Level 3, Franklin County still red but ‘edging down’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nine counties across Ohio are classified as level 3 in the state’s coronavirus alert system.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that nine counties is the lowest number of red counties since the alert system began eight weeks ago.

Three central Ohio counties, Fairfield, Licking and Marion, are no longer classified as level 3.

Four other counties outside of central Ohio also dropped down from level 3: Brown, Cuyahoga, Montgomery and Muskingum.

“Montgomery and Cuyahoga have been on that red list every single week and they now drop off and so that is great,” Gov. DeWine said.

DeWine added six counties dropped from level 2 to level 1: Highland, Huron, Jefferson, Morgan, Richland and Ross counties.

Meanwhile, four new counties have turned red since Aug. 13: Clark, Loraine, Preble and Trumbull. Those four counties join Clermont, Eerie, Franklin, Lucas and Mercer counties in level 3.

“Franklin County is edging down and we hope next week that they’re no longer red,” DeWine said. “Even though Franklin County still meets the CDC threshold, their cases have in fact been dropping.”

DeWine added Franklin County is still red because it’s at 109 cases per 100,000 people.

“They’ve seen a small increase in emergency department visits from 21 visits a day on Aug. 9 to 30 on Aug. 16. However, their out-patient visits have leveled off,” DeWine said.