27 staff members test positive for COVID-19 at OSU East Hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University East Hospital says dozens of staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the hospital, 27 staff members who worked on the patient care unit between Dec. 20, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2021, have tested positive COVID-19. That represents about 2% of East Hospital’s 1,200 employees.

“An initial review by the medical center has found that a staff member came to work with COVID-19 symptoms at the beginning of the cluster. Six patients who were on the unit at the time have also tested positive after testing negative on admission to the hospital,” a release from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center reads.

“We take this incident very seriously. We are conducting contact tracing and testing all staff and patients who spent significant time on the unit during that timeframe,” said Dr. Andrew Thomas, chief clinical officer at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. “We are reviewing all infection control measures with our staff and, as always, strongly encourage vigilance in wearing masks, hand hygiene, physical distancing, monitoring for any symptoms of COVID-19 and not reporting to work when they have symptoms, no matter how mild they may seem.”

After a review, the infection cluster appears to be confined to the single unit, according to the release.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center says it is conducting a review of the outbreak to determine any changes to their COVID-prevention protocols to help prevent any future similar scenarios.