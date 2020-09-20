23 employees, two inmates at Southern Ohio Correctional Facility test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction has reported the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility has 23 employees that have tested positive for COVID-19.

Scioto County Emergency Management Director Larry Mullins says the ODRC has reported that of the 23 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. Mullins also says there are two inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have since recovered.

As of Sunday, Sept. 20, SOCF officials have reported 20 inmates in quarantine with two additional inmates awaiting test results.

Scioto County Emergency Management officials say they will continue to monitor the situation at SOCF.

