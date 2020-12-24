16 states, including Ohio, on state’s last travel advisory list before Christmas

Coronavirus

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sixteen states, including Ohio, are on the state’s latest travel list from the Department of Health, released Wednesday night.

States are listed if they show a positivity rate for COVID-19 or 15% or higher. That rate is at 15.3% in Ohio. The Department of Health advises against traveling to one of those states, and if a person does, to quarantine for 14 days after returning.

Other states on the list, with their positivity rates, are:

  • Alabama (41.1%)
  • Idaho (41.0%)
  • Pennsylvania (39.2%)
  • South Dakota (37.0%)
  • Kansas (34.4%)
  • Iowa (33.0%)
  • Mississippi (23.1%)
  • Tennessee (20.0%)
  • Arkansas (19.0%)
  • Oklahoma (19.0%)
  • Utah (18.0%)
  • Kentucky (17.3%)
  • Texas (17.0%)
  • Missouri (15.4%)
  • Nevada (15.0%)

Positivity rates were unavailable for Oregon and Wyoming.

