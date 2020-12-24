16 states, including Ohio, on state’s last travel advisory list before Christmas

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sixteen states, including Ohio, are on the state’s latest travel list from the Department of Health, released Wednesday night.
States are listed if they show a positivity rate for COVID-19 or 15% or higher. That rate is at 15.3% in Ohio. The Department of Health advises against traveling to one of those states, and if a person does, to quarantine for 14 days after returning.
Other states on the list, with their positivity rates, are:
- Alabama (41.1%)
- Idaho (41.0%)
- Pennsylvania (39.2%)
- South Dakota (37.0%)
- Kansas (34.4%)
- Iowa (33.0%)
- Mississippi (23.1%)
- Tennessee (20.0%)
- Arkansas (19.0%)
- Oklahoma (19.0%)
- Utah (18.0%)
- Kentucky (17.3%)
- Texas (17.0%)
- Missouri (15.4%)
- Nevada (15.0%)
Positivity rates were unavailable for Oregon and Wyoming.