16 in precautionary isolation at Columbus assisted-living facility

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An assisted-living facility in Columbus has placed 16 residents in precautionary isolation after they came in contact with someone who tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to Melissa Dardinger, a spokesperson with Ohio Living Westminster-Thurber, on Wednesday, a contract medical professional with the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

As a precaution, a total of 16 residents and patients that were in contact with the person were moved to respiratory isolation.

“At this time no residents or patients are exhibiting symptoms. We are implementing all CDC precautions and guidelines for containment while working under the direction of the local department of health. We have been, and will continue to be, vigilant with infection control protective measures for all residents, patients and employees in the hope of minimizing impact on our campus,” reads a statement from the facility.

Dardinger says that a respiratory isolation means staff members are required to wear a gown, mask and gloves when caring for any of the patients.

“To be proactive we have cleared a wing of short-term rehab to be used as an isolation wing. Each patient has a private room and bathroom. Each room has its own gait belt, goggles, thermometer, pulse oximeter, and more,” Dardinger stated.