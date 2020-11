COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 12 states have been added to Ohio’s travel advisory list, up from seven states on the list last week.

The following states have a coronavirus positivity rate of 15 percent or higher:

South Dakota

Wyoming

Iowa

Montana

Idaho

Alaska

Kansas

North Dakota

Utah

Pennsylvania

Wisconsin

Mississippi

Ohio’s positivity rate is 10 percent.

Missouri and Oklahoma are shaded in grey because their positivity rates are unknown.