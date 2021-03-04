12 counties in Ohio not in the red on public health advisory map

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More counties are dropping out of the red on Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System for COVID-19.

The latest map, released Thursday, showed 11 counties at level 2, or orange, and one county at level 1, or yellow. Franklin, as well as the remaining 75 counties in Ohio, remained at level 3, or red.

The county at level 1 is Holmes.

The counties at level 2 are:

Allen

Auglaize

Gallia

Hocking

Mercer

Monroe

Noble

Shelby

Vinton

Wayne

Williams

A county’s rank is determined by the number of indicators it trips related to COVID-19 spread: new cases per 100,000 people, new cases increase, non-congregate cases (outside nursing homes, for example), emergency room visits, outpatient doctor visits, hospital admissions and ICU bed occupancy.

For meeting 0 or 1 indicators, a county is placed at level 1. For 2 or 3, it is level 2. For 4 and 5, it is level 3. And or 6 or 7, it is level 4, or purple, as long it meets those indicators on consecutive weeks.

But the first indicator, new cases per 100,000 people, has a second step. As long as case numbers stay above 100 per 100,000 people, a county is considered high incidence as determined by the CDC and it cannot drop below level 3 until cases decline.

Franklin County, for example, has 184 cases per 100,000 people and trips only one other indicator (non-congregate cases), keeping it at level 3.

Holmes County and nine of the 11 counties at level 2 are not considered high incidence for disease spread. Three of the counties at level 2, in addition to all counties at level 3, are considered high incidence.