Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
State News
U.S. & World
Black History Month
Coronavirus
Kobe Bryant Crash
Washington-DC
Daily Pledge
Politics
The Spectrum
Live Newscasts
Video Center
Ohio Lottery
Apps
Top Stories
Students are raising money for veterans to go to Washington and see memorials
8 films from the Sundance Film Festival you’ll want to see
Governor DeWine awards more than $2 million to local drug task forces
Rush Limbaugh reveals diagnosis of advanced lung cancer
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Webcams
Weather Photos
Apps
Top Stories
Spring-like weather ending soon with falling temps & rain
Top Stories
Another day of sunshine and mild
Top Stories
Sunshine returns to central Ohio on consecutive days
Pennsylvania groundhog declares early spring ‘a certainty’
Hay shortage in Ohio worst since 2012 drought
Gloomy, chilly pattern will break today
Live
Traffic
Traffic Map
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Tokyo 2020
Blue Jackets
Columbus Crew
NFL
NBA
Top Stories
Dubois, Blue Jackets beat Canadiens 4-3, sweep season series
Top Stories
Tom Brady says ‘I’m not going anywhere’
Top Stories
Safeties first: Polamalu, Atwater heading to Hall of Fame
D.J. Carton’s parents thank son’s supporters as he steps away from OSU basketball
Former Buckeye Bosa, Thomas, Jackson among this year’s best in the NFL
Wesson scores 15 to power Buckeyes over Indiana 68-59
Local 4 You
Remarkable Women
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
Stuff the Backpack 2019
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Puppy with a Purpose
Shred It Day
Year In Harmony
The Autism Puzzle
This Week’s Circulars
Programming
Daytime Columbus
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
Adding the Goodness of Avocados to Your Recipes
Top Stories
Fashionable Activewear for Workouts and All Day from Macy’s
Top Stories
Skincare and Wellness Products to Keep You Feeling Good from Macy’s
Dealing with the Many Issues That Arise from Domestic Violence
Fixing Energy Leaks at Home Starts with Good Windows
So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin
Coronavirus
Coronavirus or common cold? How to tell the difference
When will there be a coronavirus vaccine? 5 questions answered
CDC: New virus’s risk for U.S. public remains low
UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China
Are you in danger of catching the coronavirus? 5 questions answered
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline
Latest Coronavirus Video
WHO Declares Health Emergency
Second U.S. Case of Coronavirus Confirmed
WHO: Virus outbreak is 'emergency in China'
Chicago woman with coronavirus in good condition
Health Ministry:Virus seems less serious than SARS
More Coronavirus Headlines
The science behind the Coronavirus outbreak in China
Too soon to tell if new virus as dangerous as SARS
Trending on NBC4i.com
Chiefs player celebrates Super Bowl win by paying adoption fees for shelter dogs
SWAT responds to report of shots fired in south Columbus.
Rush Limbaugh reveals diagnosis of advanced lung cancer
Columbus ranks fifth in the world for quality of life
Plane goes off runway at OSU Airport
Today's Central OH Forecast
Spring-like weather ending soon with falling temps & rain
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Tokyo Olympics reach 6-months-to-go mark with some fireworks
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa