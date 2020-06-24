Fair attendance down, 4-H participants feel the difference

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)–The Pickaway County Fair is about half-way through its 2020 run, and so far things are running smoothly according to Fair Boar president Von Cremeans. ​

It is one of the few fairs that chose to operate this year, in the midst of a global pandemic. Organizers say they are taking every precaution.​

Signs are posted everywhere reminding people to maintain social distancing of 6-feet; the ground is marked with tape and paint.​

4-H participants have noticed the differences and it makes them feel safer.​

One of the big differences, according to 16-year old Siera Riddle, is people do not feel like they are shoulder to shoulder with others like normal.

There are drawbacks for competitors like Riddle. It feels weird not shaking a judge’s hand or really getting a chance to talk with them, since social distancing makes that impossible.​

Many of the junior fair competitions were held this year and according to Cremeans that is what the fair is really all about.​

“We decided as a board, we’re all parents of kids, we all had our animals, you know, to do everything we could to let them have the full fair experience, because they have been shut out on everything this year,” said Cremeans.​

Parents of competitors are thrilled their kids get a chance to show off a bit. Christine Melton’s daughter, Courtney, participated in the costume contest Wednesday morning. She dressed as Astrid and her miniature horse Sunny was dressed as a dragon from the film How to Train Your Dragon.​

Courtney was happy to get the chance to participate, she explained that may not happen much this year.​

“Most of all the shows, Miniature Horse Nationals, may not happen this year,” said Melton.​

Giving this opportunity does come with risk, and the Fair Board is trying to mitigate that with the signage and by following the Responsible Reopening Ohio guidelines set forth by the State.​

“We followed those guidelines, um, and that is what’s made things go smoothly, and we’ve talked about those and my board people know those guidelines in and out and if they have any questions they get with me and we go through ’em,” said Cremeans.​

He talked about how, for the most part, people have been good about following the rules.​

“We walk through as a board and if we see too big a crowd in one area we’ll step in and say, ‘Hey can we separate out here a little bit?’,” said Cremeans.​

As for attendance, Cremeans suggested it has not been a blockbuster year, but it also has not been abysmal either.​

“I feel like it’s been as successful as any other year,” said Cremeans. “It hasn’t been bigger, but it has been the same as, maybe just a little bit less.”​

The fair is preparing to wrap things up this Saturday. Most of the large animal competitions are out of the way and only a few small animal competitions still need to go later this week.

MODIFIED FAIR SCHEDULE

If you plan to attend the fair this year, the Pickaway County Health Department has requested that all attendees be asked a series of health questions at the gate, so be prepared to answer thosPIC