Licking County hit hard by flooding, some Heath residents told to evacuate Flooding closes several roadways in Central Ohio
Gov. DeWine, Ohio Department of Health holds daily briefing on COVID-19

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 169 cases, first death confirmed

NBC4 Staff

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Dr. Amy Action and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are planning a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the latest efforts to slow the growth of coronavirus in Ohio.

The press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be streamed right here.

As of Friday, there are 169 confirmed cases in Ohio. The state’s first death was recorded, a resident of Lucas County.

Cases have been confirmed in the following 28 counties:

Ashland (1), Ashtabula (1), Belmont (2), Butler (12), Clark (1), Coshocton (2), Cuyahoga (69), Darke (1), Delaware (2), Franklin (14), Geauga (1), Hamilton (7), Huron (1), Lake (3), Lorain (10), Lucas (2), Mahoning (7), Marion (1), Medina (6), Miami (1), Montgomery (1), Richland (1), Stark (6), Summit (10), Trumbull (3), Tuscarawas (1), Union (1), Warren (2)

Governor DeWine announced Friday senior centers and senior daycare centers will close. DeWine said the centers will close at the end of business on Monday, March 23.

Late Thursday morning, Governor DeWine announced around 300 members of the Ohio National Guard will be activated to help with the humanitarian response to the crisis.

