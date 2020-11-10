Cooking with Dads virtual event helps fathers and grandfathers bond with children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cooking with Dads, a free health initiative for dads and their children is going virtual this year.

This hands-on event for fathers and their children, as well as children with mentors or other father-figure males in their life, will include instructional meal prep sessions with local professional chefs, healthy food demonstrations, and more.

Families can take part in this virtual event by picking up meal kits provided by HelloFresh this Wednesday, Nov. 11. On the day of the event, the cooking demonstration will be livestreamed so that dads and kids can follow along from home.

Presented by the African American Wellness Agency, Cooking with Dads fosters building and reinforcing healthy relationships between fathers, grandfathers and their children and grandchildren while exposing them to resources and methods that will help them create healthy meals.