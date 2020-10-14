Win tickets to The Columbus Symphony recording of Gershwin’s ‘Rhapsody in Blue’

Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Better Call 4
The Conversation
State News
U.S. & World
Washington-DC
Politics
The Spectrum
Daily Pledge
On Our Sleeves
Video Center
Ohio Lottery
Apps
Top Stories
Milder midweek, but chilly weather coming this weekend
Top Stories
White woman charged in racist NYC run-in made a 2nd 911 call
‘Decision 2020: Trump Town Hall’ to air live on NBC
Video
Police search for suspect in south Columbus shooting
South Carolina squirrel predicts winner of 2020 Presidential Election
Video
Coronavirus
Latest News
Pass or Fail
In This Together
How You Can Help
How You Can Get Help
Brag About Your Grads Gallery
Top Stories
Ohio University students quarantined after possible COVID-19 exposure
Video
Top Stories
Urban Meyer, Jim Tressel team up for coronavirus message
Video
Top Stories
3 in 4 adults say COVID has hit life in 'major way'
World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Ohio positivity rate increasing again
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 171,626 cases, 5,017 deaths
Video
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Days
Weather History
Webcams
Apps
Top Stories
Milder midweek, but chilly weather coming this weekend
Top Stories
Sunshine today, showers tomorrow and Friday, shivers Saturday
Video
2020 California wildfire season already breaking records
Video
Beautiful midweek, rain & a much colder finish ahead
Video
Sunshine and more seasonal for the middle of the week
Video
Live
Traffic
Traffic Map
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Football Friday Nite
Buckeyes
Tokyo 2020
Blue Jackets
Columbus Crew
The Big Game
Bengals
Browns
NBA
Masters Report
Top Stories
Chuck Wooten, beloved coach at Linden-McKinley and Hartley, dies
Top Stories
LeBron James gives daughter her own house for 6th birthday
World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Ryan Day, Justin Fields field questions as Week 1 approaches
Video
Big Ten announces game times for first week of season, OSU-Michigan game
Local 4 You
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
NBC4’s Puppy With A Purpose
African American Male Wellness Walk
Stuff the Backpack
Clear the Shelters
Red White And BOOM!
4Ever Home
Health Matters
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
The Autism Puzzle
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Year In Harmony
Programming
Daytime Columbus
NewsNation
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
2020 Everyday Heroes Finalists and Winner
Video
Top Stories
Causes of and Solutions to Tinnitus or Ringing in Your Ears
Video
Top Stories
Stopping Foot Pain in its Tracks
Video
See What LearningRX Can Offer Your Child During Their Virtual Open House
Video
Review Your Plan and Get the Best Options During Open Enrollment
Video
Fall Decorating Tips from the Home & Garden Show
Video
Jobs
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Win tickets to The Columbus Symphony recording of Gershwin’s ‘Rhapsody in Blue’
Contests
Posted:
Oct 14, 2020 / 12:14 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 14, 2020 / 12:19 PM EDT
STORY TOOLS
Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps
NBC4 Jobs
Trending on NBC4i.com
Surrey couple home, healthy and happy with newborn quintuplets. Yes ━ you read that right.
Video
Third person charged in death of photographer killed by rolling log
Parents demand answers as Columbus City Schools head back into the classroom
Video
45-year-old wedding ring set lost after being dropped off at Kay Jewelers for repair
Video
Dublin schools to return to in-person instruction Nov. 2
Video
Today's Central OH Forecast
Milder midweek, but chilly weather coming this weekend
More Forecast
Don't Miss
INTERACTIVE MAP: Columbus, Central Ohio 2020 Trick or Treat dates and times
Video
WATCH: NBC4’s ‘The Conversation’ Episode 5 focuses on voting
Video
Ready 4 School Gallery: Show us your back to school photos
Gallery
Stuff the Backpack virtually with NBC4 this year
Video
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa