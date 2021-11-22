NBC4 wants to recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

NBC4 is celebrating local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

Submit your nominee below starting Monday, November 29 through December 31, 2021

NBC4 will choose four local nominees from all eligible entries and will feature them on-air in March 2022 on NBC4 at 5 and on NBC4i.com.