Patriotic Pets: Submit your photos!

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Is there anything cuter than your pet?

The answer is yes–your pet, all gussied up in patriotic attire!

Our friends at Westerville Veterinary Clinic want to see your patriotic pets! You can submit photos of your patriotic pets here starting July 1, 2019. Then, on July 15, you can come back and vote for your favorite!

The winner will be chosen on July 26 and will be posted to the NBC4 Facebook page!

This post is sponsored by Westerville Veterinary Clinic