City shuts down Linden house tied to ‘large-scale …

Jason Meade trial to remain in state court, judge …

2-17-22 Midday Forecast

Central Ohio native is star dancer in Super Bowl …

Where people in Ohio are moving to most

Map: Where Ohio COVID-19 cases are dropping the most …

Trending on NBC4 Midday

Updated Morning Forecast: Feb. 17, 2022

Columbus mask order could end in ‘weeks,’ mayor says

Harrison West retail strip

New Arena District brewery