Highlight A Hero Sweepstakes

NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Bauer was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball on Friday, three days after an allegation of assault was made against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

“MLB’s investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing," the commissioner's office said in a statement. “While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately. MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation.”