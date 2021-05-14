Enter to win tickets to Jurassic Quest Drive Thru!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)-- As the City of Columbus prepares to name the finalists for the next Chief of Police, NBC4 Investigates has uncovered details that raise questions about two of the people on Mayor Andrew Ginther's short list.

NBC4 Investigates looked into the background of all nine people the mayor's office said would be interviewing for the job this week. One resigned amid a celebrity scandal, and another is at the center of a pending ethics case.