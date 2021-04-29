Enter NBC4’s $444 Springtime Giveaway

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An appearance Saturday at the Ohio Statehouse by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been postponed.

The "Back the Blue" rally, organized by Ohio Gun Owners to support law enforcement in general and Nicholas Reardon -- the Columbus police officer who fatally shot Ma'Khia Bryant 10 days ago -- in particular, listed Greene and former state treasurer Josh Mandel among its speakers.