Community garden planned at NBC4 as joint effort with Columbus students

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools students are taking on the task of turning a plot of empty land here at NBC4 into a community garden.

Today, a little over two weeks after their first visit, the students presented their ideas.

Two weeks ago, NBC4 General Manager Ken Freedman spoke with a group of students from Mifflin High School about the possibility of creating a community garden on a portion of the station’s property on Olentangy River Road.

Freshman Ayden Brecht took a tour of the property, and worked with the other students to come up with a few different ideas for the garden. “The first thing I did was open up my notebook and try to make a blueprint for a base,” said Brecht.

The project is part of a program involving Columbus City Schools and the Korda Institute for Teaching. CEO Doris Korda heard Friday’s presentations and says she’s impressed with what she’s seen so far.

“This is a great project for these students, because it matters,” said Korda. “This is ‘How can we use this land to help people in the neighborhood?'”

Several apartment complexes surround NBC4. With the closest grocery store about a mile away, many of its neighbors currently grow their own vegetables.

The plans unveiled today include options for fresh produce, how community members can access the garden, security, and potentially adding a playground for kids.

“I think these students came up with some really, really great ideas and it will be really interesting to see which of them get used. But most importantly, I’m excited about the kids feeling empowered as they’ve learned, ‘boy, I have ideas and there are people who care about them,'” Korda said.

This is a six-week summer program, and the next step will be to select one of the projects.